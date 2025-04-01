Alleged murder of Tania Zungu: A mother’s heart-wrenching testimony

The mother of a woman who was allegedly gunned down by her soldier husband on January 3, 2024, has described to the Pinetown Regional Court how her daughter cried for her before she was shot dead. Patience Gwen Msane imitated her daughter Tania Zungu to the court while she led her evidence in chief about that fateful day where Tania was allegedly shot by her husband Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu in their home in Pinetown.

Zungu is a South African National Defence Force reservist. Zungu, their two minor sons-aged 11 and 15 and Msane were in the house during the time of the incident. Tania Msane-Zungu and Lwanda Zungu. As Msane led her evidence she said she knew that Zungu had a gun and that it was kept on the top shelf in a wardrobe in his room with Tania. She said she knew this as she would clean their whole house whenever she visited. Asked by the State regional prosecutor if there was a safe in the house or if a gun was kept there Msane said there was no safe.

“There was once a time when I was cleaning and I put the firearm inside a brown military bag. He knows because he even asked me where it was and I told him [where it was],” Msane explained. As Msane led her evidence Zungu would occasionally look at his mother in-law and sneer at her. On some occasions he would look in the front facing the Magistrate, smile a bit and shake his head. Slain Tania Zungu She said on the day of the incident Zungu did not do his normal morning routine. Which would be waking up early, making coffee, bath and going to the gym. She said after he’d gone to the gym she would wake up and bathe.

On this day she remained in bed while busy on her phone up until 09:30. She said she was in the kids bedroom as that is where she slept when she visited. Msane said the 15-year-old was still fast asleep at this time and the youngest was in the lounge watching television. She added that at this time she heard her daughter calling for her.

“Mom mom Lwanda is assaulting me and she screamed,” she said. She said from then both herself and the eldest son immediately jumped and went to Zungu and Tania’s room but the youngest son had already been there first. “The door was not locked as there was no door handle, he (youngest son) pushed it,” she explained.

She said as they entered the bedroom Zungu fired the first shot at Tania and after that, he kept on firing. “I did not count but there were many shots.,” she added. Continuing with her testimony Msane said she left the kids there inside the room and ran outside. When State Regional prosecutor Rowen Souls asked Msane if there was commotion or any fight prior to 09:30, she said the house was quiet.

When she ran outside Msane said the yard had already been packed with people, Neighborhood Watch while one of the neighbours grabbed her and took her to his house. “When I was there I realised that I needed my heart pills, I was too shocked. I told the white male who is a neighbour that I needed to go back and get my heart pills,” she explained. As she went back, Msane who spoke with confidence while Zungu continued to give her looks, said she was unable to get into the house and she sat with her grandkids comforting them as they were crying.