Alleged murderer and cash-in-transit suspect nabbed in roadblock

Johannesburg: A man believed to be behind two cash-in-transit heists, a murder and other violent crimes was caught when he fled a roadblock. He was allegedly found him in possession of an AK47, 34 rifle ammunition, two empty magazines and a 9mm empty magazine. MEC of the Department of Community Safety in Gauteng Faith Mazibuko said the incident happened on Friday afternoon along the N12- R501 crossing, next to Lebanon in the Westonaria area on the West Rand. She said law enforcement officials were holding a multidisciplinary operation when a white Porsche with a driver and three passengers approached. Mazibuko said officers attempted to stop the vehicle.

However, she said, the driver disobeyed a lawful instruction and kept driving. Officers gave chase as the vehicle headed towards the R28, towards Randfontein and Mohlakeng.

“While driving in Mohlakeng, the four occupants from the Porsche jumped out of the moving vehicle and opened fire while running in different directions.

“A shootout ensued when officers reacted. However, no injuries were sustained in the process.

“One suspect, aged 44, was apprehended at the scene while the other three are still at large. The apprehended suspect was later linked to a cash-in-transit robbery and murder in Evaton, a cash-in-transit robbery in Klerksdorp and other violent crimes.

“The suspect was also found with empty bags, which looked as if the bags were ready to be loaded with something. The search for more suspects and thee investigation in this case is continuing.”

Mazibuko commended the Gauteng Traffic Police and other law enforcement officers for apprehending “this dangerous criminal” and for foiling a possible robbery in the West Rand corridor.

She said the latest success augured well in addressing the proliferation of illegal high-calibre firearms which were used in the commission of most crimes, especially trio crimes which threatened the peace and stability of Gauteng residents.

“We urge law enforcement to continue intensifying roadblocks and stop-and-search operations in known crime hot spots, as this method has resulted in the recovery of drugs, many firearms and wanted criminals in recent times.”

The MEC has appealed to the members of the public to assist the police in apprehending the remaining three suspects who are at large.

The Star