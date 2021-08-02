Alleged Wentworth gang member nabbed with car linked to drive-by shootings

DURBAN – A 35-year-old man who is allegedly a gang member in Wentworth has appeared in court for being in possession of a suspected stolen car. According to police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, members of the SAPS the vehicle is suspected to be used in drive-by shootings that occurred in the Wentworth area.

Gwala said the vehicle was impounded for further investigation and the 35-year-old man was placed under arrest for being in possession of stolen property. She said the same suspect has also been allegedly linked to a hijacking case that was reported in Brighton Beach on July 20. “A VW Polo was hijacked from a motorist and two suspects aged 18 and 21 were arrested.”

Gwala said both suspects appeared in court and the matter was adjourned to Monday, August 2. She said the suspect will join the two co-accused at their next court appearance. Gwala confirmed the suspect appeared in the Wentworth Magistrate’s Court on the stolen property charge.