Almost 50 percent of SA’s 35-49 age group have received a Covid-19 vaccine

This is according to latest statistics released by the Department of Health.

Durban – Almost 50% of people in the 35-49 age category have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

Over 5.7 million have received a vaccination out of a population of 11.6 million in this age group, which makes up 49.3%.

5.1 million people or 44% are now fully inoculated.

This age group amounts for the second largest group in the adult population of SA which is 39.7 million.