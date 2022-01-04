Almost 50 percent of SA’s 35-49 age group have received a Covid-19 vaccine
Share this article:
Durban – Almost 50% of people in the 35-49 age category have received a Covid-19 vaccine.
This is according to latest statistics released by the Department of Health.
Over 5.7 million have received a vaccination out of a population of 11.6 million in this age group, which makes up 49.3%.
5.1 million people or 44% are now fully inoculated.
This age group amounts for the second largest group in the adult population of SA which is 39.7 million.
The 18-34 age category is still lagging behind in vaccines with only 25% fully vaccinated.
Out of a population of 17.8 million, only 4.75 million are fully vaccinated.
SA has breached the 28 million vaccine mark.
In addition to this, 920 363 people in the age group of 12 to 17 have been fully vaccinated.
The country has lost 91 312 people since the start of the pandemic.
IOL