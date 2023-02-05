ANC 2nd Deputy Secretary-General Maropene Ramokgopa headed for Parliament

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi ANC 2nd Deputy Secretary-General Maropene Ramokgopa is one of the four senior members of the party who are headed for Parliament.

The four members will be sworn-in on Monday in the National Assembly as a Cabinet reshuffle is looming. Paul Mashatile is expected to take over the reins as deputy president after David Mabuza confirmed on Saturday he has resigned from the position. Former Gauteng MEC for Economic Development Parks Tau will also join in in the swearing-in ceremony.

Sihle Zikalala, who was MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, will also become a new member of Parliament on Monday. Zikalala was Premier before the provincial conference where he lost the position of chairperson. After his ousting he resigned but was appointed as MEC.

The office of the ANC chief whip, Pemmy Majodina, confirmed on Sunday that the four party leaders would be sworn-in as MPs. Ramokgopa was elected the 2nd deputy secretary-general at the Nasrec conference. Other than Mashatile who is expected to succeed Mabuza once President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new Cabinet, the other three members are expected to go into the national executive.

The ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, is set to resign from his Cabinet position where he has been Transport Minister since Ramaphosa became president. His successor will be appointed in a cabinet reshuffle. The position of Ayanda Dlodlo at public service and administration has not been filled since she left to join the World Bank in April, 2022.