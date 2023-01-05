ANC: Branches can’t change delegates for ongoing hybrid conference

Durban - With the mothballed ANC elective conference now in motion, branches across the nine provinces have been told that they cannot change their delegates mid-air. That is even if one of their delegates cannot attend due to unforeseen circumstances.

Story continues below Advertisement

The directive first came to the public fore when it was communicated to KwaZulu-Natal branches on Wednesday evening via Whatsapp. The branches of KwaZulu-Natal are gathered at the Durban ICC where their delegates are catered for with facilities for the hybrid conference. “NB: All Accredited Delegates during the NASREC National Conference to attend and also note that there will be NO replacements of Delegates she/he is not available the branch will forfeit its seat.

More on this Fikile Mbalula deploys NEC members to monitor the last leg of the mothballed conference

“All delegates will use TAGS that were issued during the national conference in Nasrec, no TAG, no ENTRY. “All Delegates to bring their indenty (sic) documents for the smooth running of the Registration during the conference proceedings. "Thanks,” the branches were warned in a note.

Story continues below Advertisement

ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, told IOL this rule around changing of delegates was not only unique to KwaZulu-Natal, but it is applicable across the board. The last leg of the hybrid conference will take place over two days (5 and 6 January 2023) in 9 selected venues in the country’s 9 provinces. It is a continuation of last month’s elective conference where some issues like constitutional amendments and adoption of resolutions were left hanging.

Story continues below Advertisement