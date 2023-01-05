ANC: Branches can’t change delegates for ongoing hybrid conference

Durban - With the mothballed ANC elective conference now in motion, branches across the nine provinces have been told that they cannot change their delegates mid-air.
That is even if one of their delegates cannot attend due to unforeseen circumstances.
The directive first came to the public fore when it was communicated to KwaZulu-Natal branches on Wednesday evening via Whatsapp.
The branches of KwaZulu-Natal are gathered at the Durban ICC where their delegates are catered for with facilities for the hybrid conference.
“NB: All Accredited Delegates during the NASREC National Conference to attend and also note that there will be NO replacements of Delegates she/he is not available the branch will forfeit its seat.
“All delegates will use TAGS that were issued during the national conference in Nasrec, no TAG, no ENTRY.
“All Delegates to bring their indenty (sic) documents for the smooth running of the Registration during the conference proceedings.
"Thanks,” the branches were warned in a note.
ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, told IOL this rule around changing of delegates was not only unique to KwaZulu-Natal, but it is applicable across the board.
The last leg of the hybrid conference will take place over two days (5 and 6 January 2023) in 9 selected venues in the country’s 9 provinces.
It is a continuation of last month’s elective conference where some issues like constitutional amendments and adoption of resolutions were left hanging.
This was after the conference was hit by glitches like registering conference delegates and adopting credentials.
The conference’s steering committee then proposed that the conference should be finished in a hybrid format.
Newly elected secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula has deployed the NEC (national executive committee members) to provinces to help provinces prepare and execute the last leg of the elective conference of the governing party.
Current Affairs