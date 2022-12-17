ANC conference must implement pro-black policies

Independent political analyst Dr Metji Makgoba says there has been enough theorising and planning, and it is now time to replace the endless rhetoric with the implementation of pro-black policies. He was referring to the 55th ANC National Conference, being held at Nasrec in Johannesburg, where the party is set to elect new leadership and expected to adopt resolutions defining what the movement stands for.

Makgoba, a senior lecturer at the University of Limpopo, said: “Challenging the hegemony of white power, whiteness and white supremacy cannot be ended by the creation of black capitalists who use their political connections to have access to the state resources. “We know almost 70 percent of the state budget ends up in the hands of white corporations, and some of its funds are wasted through overcharging of fees, corporate fraud and wasteful expenditure. "Instead of correcting this, many from the ANC want to use this problem to justify their looting. The dominance of white capital and its thuggery and looting in the key or various sectors of the economy is one of the major structural problems that cannot be solved by the creation of black capitalist looters.

“This merely perpetuates the economic marginalisation of black Africans. It's too late for some ANC leaders to be theorising about the dominance of white capital while they have access to political power, which requires the use of state institutions to address racial inequalities and other structural injustices rather than the externalisation of political responsibility to the free markets.” Makgoba is of the view that society was unfairly expecting more from the black capitalists because their problems were collective and could not be solved by modes of individual responsibility. “Some have merely played according to the rules of capitalism to get benefits and gain wealth and have not tried to harm anyone. It's not the responsibility of black businesses to clean the corrupt nature of apartheid capitalism and white supremacy. It is the responsibility of the state, which must use its political power.”

Speaking on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s removal of the BEE requirements for doing business with government, independent political analyst Professor Tumi Senokoane said the removal of the BEE requirements was a serious setback. “It is regressive. This had a historical, political, and economic justification and the playing field remains imbalanced. This is another proof of losing ideological content and direction. This is a dangerous decision for blacks in the economic and social sense.”