ANC forces mayor accused of raping a child after plying her with alcohol to resign

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The mayor of Lekwa Teemane Local Municipality accused of abducting teenagers and plying them with alcohol before raping one has been forced to resign from his plum position. The ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) in North West forced Mpho Pilane to resign with immediate effect from his position on Tuesday. IPC’s Hlomani Chauke said Pilane’s resignation was a response to the directive by them for him relinquish his position as mayor. “The IPC took this decision in the aftermath of his court appearance on charges of rape, sexual assault and abduction. “We reiterate our view that whilst the ANC respects the legal principle of presumption of innocence, the charges that Comrade Pilane faces are of a grave nature and have a potential to harm the image of the ANC.

“We recommit ourselves to the destruction of patriarchy in all its forms and manifestation and we vow to strengthen our fight against the abuse of women and children.

“The IPC has urged comrade Pilane to fully cooperate with law enforcement agencies in their investigations. We reaffirm our confidence in the ability of our courts to administer justice without fear, favour or prejudice.

In December last year, North West Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, told IOL that two girls aged 15 and 16 told police that they went with Pilane to a guest house in Delareyville on December 8.

There, he allegedly plied them with alcohol.

“Allegations are that one was sexually assaulted and the other raped.

“They went home the following day and told their parents. Police were then informed.

“The two girls were taken to a doctor for examination, as it is procedure in rape cases,” Mokgwabone said at the time.

IOL