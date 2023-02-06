ANC hints Cabinet reshuffle may happen after Sona

The ANC has hinted President Cyril Ramaphosa may reshuffle his Cabinet after the State of the Nation Address. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said on Monday, after the swearing-in of Paul Mashatile and other senior leaders in the party, she had met Deputy President David Mabuza who made his intention clear to leave the government.

This was after Mabuza announced at his brother’s funeral on Saturday he had resigned. But Ramaphosa said on Sunday he had asked Mabuza to stay on until all transition processes have been finalised. Majodina said she has been in touch with Mabuza. But Ramaphosa was at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town and preparing for the Sona on Thursday.

“The president is at the mining indaba and he is busy with the Sona. Maybe after the Sona the president will give us a new programme of his Cabinet,” said Majodina. She added Mabuza had also met Ramaphosa where he expressed his intention to leave the government. ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, the party’s second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa and two other senior leaders were sworn in by the Speaker in the National Assembly on Monday.

Mashatile is expected to take over from Mabuza as the country’s deputy president after the latter announced at the weekend that he had resigned. The swearing-in of Mashatile, Ramokgopa, former KwaZulu-Natal Premier and MEC Sihle Zikalala and ex-Gauteng MEC for economic development Parks Tau happened just a few days before the State of the Nation Address. Ramaphosa will deliver the Sona on Thursday at the Cape Town City Hall.