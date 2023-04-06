ANC, IFP, DA retain their seats during municipal by-elections

Johannesburg - Following the by-elections that were contested yesterday in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, the ANC, DA and IFP retained their seats that were won in the 2021 municipal elections. The 10 municipal ward by-elections took place on Wednesday and were contested by five independent candidates and 38 candidates from 14 political parties.

According to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the following are the results of the municipal by-elections: The new ANC councillors are: In Gauteng

– Kgaugelo Stephans Phiri, in ward 105, City of Tshwane Municipality – TSH, Gauteng. The party retained its seat won in the 2021 municipal elections, with 54.58% of the total votes cast, compared with 42.10% during the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turn-out yesterday was 37.60%. In KZN – Themba Kunene, in ward 12, AbaQulusi Municipality – KZN263, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained its seat won in the 2021 municipal elections, with 52.38% of the total votes cast compared with 58.21% during the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turn-out yesterday was 56.46%.

In Mpumalanga – Nosipho Doris Sangweni, in ward 01, Mkhondo Municipality – MP303, Mpumalanga. The party retained its seat won in the 2021 municipal elections, with 43.25% of the total votes cast compared with 49.11% during the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turn-out yesterday was 39.32%. – Bhekumuzi Enock Maisela, in ward 02, Mkhondo Municipality – MP303, Mpumalanga. The party retained its seat won in the 2021 municipal elections, with 65.85% of the total votes cast compared with 66.57% during the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turn-out yesterday was 33.16%.

– Musa Samuel Lukhele, in ward 19, Mkhondo Municipality – MP303, Mpumalanga. The party retained its seat won in the 2021 municipal elections, with 79.22% of the total votes cast compared with 73.33% during the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turn-out yesterday was 40.63%. – Zabilon Radebe, in ward 05, Dipaleseng Municipality – MP306, Mpumalanga. The party retained its seat won in the 2021 municipal elections, with 69.61% of the total votes cast compared with 48.62% during the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turn-out yesterday was 32.72%. – Edward Sipho Lebatse, in ward 04, Victor Khanye Municipality – MP311, Mpumalanga. The party retained its seat won in the 2021 municipal elections, with 50.32% of the total votes cast compared with 59.21% during the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turn-out yesterday was 39.94%.

David Henry Harman, is the new DA councillor in ward 16, Merafong City Municipality – GT484, Gauteng. The party retained its seat won in the 2021 municipal elections with 52.96% of the total votes cast compared with 35.98% during the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turn-out yesterday was 28.11%. The new IFP councillors in KZN are: – Sanele Jacob Makhaye, in ward 06, Umvoti Municipality – KZN245, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained its seat won in the 2021 municipal elections, with 50.99% of the total votes cast compared with 47.29% during the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turn-out yesterday was 52.48%.

– Ndukenhle Shawn Duma, in ward 11, Nongoma Municipality – KZN265, KwaZulu-Natal. The party retained its seat won in the 2021 municipal elections, with 54.59% of the total votes cast compared with 58.26% during the 2021 municipal elections. Voter turn-out yesterday was 53.24%. The ANC has one new councillor in Gauteng and KZN and five in Mpumalanga. The DA has one new councillor in Gauteng, while the IFP has two new councillors in KZN. [email protected]