ANC Integrity Committee gives Zandile Gumede the greenlight to go back to work

Durban - The KZN ANC’s Integrity Commission has given former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede the greenlight to return to work at the KZN Legislature, where she represents the party as an MPL.

According to the African National Congress's Integrity Commission, Gumede can return to party work as well as at the provincial legislature.

In an interview with eNCA, ANC KZN spokesperson, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, said Gumede appeared before the committee in October and the members welcomed her appearance as she was open during her engagement with them.

He said the committee also took into cognisance that Gumede's fraud case has been going on for almost more than a year without any conclusion.

"Based on their engagement with her as the Integrity Committee, they are of the view that her membership of the ANC Regional Task Team in eThekwini and her membership of the Provincial Legislature be reinstated. This of course will be determined as we move forward by the court case and how it will proceed," he said.