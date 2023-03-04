ANC MP accused of wife’s murder was arrested after evidence linked him

Siyabonga Mkhwanazi Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the police did not drag their feet in arresting an ANC MP for allegedly killing his wife.

Sibusiso Kula, an ANC Member of Parliament, was arrested in January this year, despite the murder of his wife having taken place last November. Cele said police had to collect evidence first before they could effect an arrest. He could not be taken into custody without evidence linking him to the alleged crime. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina had said last month they would recommend to the ANC that Kula be removed from parliament.

They also wanted him to step aside. This was in line with the ANC resolution for party members charged with serious crimes to step aside. Kula, 34, was denied bail by a court in the North West after his arrest. “The accused, Mr Sibusiso Kula, was arrested on January 20, 2023. An arrest is effected only once there is evidence that links the suspect (not the accused) to the alleged offence and not on assumptions or suspicions. Once the investigation was concluded and there was reasonable evidence, the arrest was effected and the suspect, who has since been charged, is now an ‘accused’ in a murder case,” said Cele.

Cele's reply follows a written parliamentary question by DA MP Luyolo Mphithi, who had questioned the length of time it took the police to arrest Kula. Mphithi said that while the murder happened last year, the arrest was only executed this year.