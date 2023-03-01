ANC NWC calls on Andre de Ruyter to lay charges within seven days

The ANC’s National Working Committee (NWC) has called on former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to come forward and lay criminal charges within seven days against those involved in the alleged looting of Eskom. The NWC is the latest body to urge De Ruyter to lay charges.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula was the first one to urge De Ruyter last Thursday after the latter said in a broadcast interview that high-ranking officials were involved in the alleged plundering of the power utility. Eskom has been implementing continuous power cuts every day since late last year. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday also called on the former Eskom CEO to approach law enforcement agencies if he had evidence about corruption in the company.

Minerals and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe also last week called on De Ruyter to name people who are involved in corruption at the power utility. The NWC said on Wednesday that De Ruyter must lay criminal charges within seven days. “The NWC supported the call upon Mr Andre de Ruyter, former CEO of Eskom, to lay criminal charges, within the next seven days, with verifiable details about his serious allegations to allow law enforcement agencies to investigate and, where appropriate, to prosecute those who have a case to answer. This includes any ANC members and/or public representatives who have violated both the laws of the Republic, as well as the prescripts of the ANC constitution and their oath of membership,” said the ANC.