ANC’s social media campaign quickly falls flat on Twitter
Durban - While the motive behind the #ANCFriday trend may have started off with the best of intentions, tweeps were not having any of the ruling party's apparent plan to bolster their image in the public's eye.
On Friday, images of black, green and yellow hearts as well as ANC flags flooded social media timelines.
In a message that purportedly kicked off the campaign, ANC affiliates were asked to "please embark on a campaign to protect the image of the ANC".
The message read: Just post ANC flag and put these hearts in your post. Then from your contact list asked your friends to do the same, please."
"The ANC is under attack and it is our responsibility to protect it,, I am by no means condoning corruption that seems to be rife ANC has not done anything it is some individuals who are bringing the organisation to shame," the message continued.
It added: "Please let's do this do not mention any name just put ANC flag and (a black, green and yellow) heart. Lets flood social media with this, some people are beginning to lose hope lets restore faith in the ANC."
However, it wasn’t long before #voetsekANC started trending, where people very quickly pointed out the allegations of corruption and current state of residents living in SA. Many felt that the timing was off, especially in light of the number of government officials named in tender fraud and corruption cases that came to light this week.
This is what the Twitter streets had to say:
Your #ANCFriday #VoetsekANC pic.twitter.com/agEtwobi5E— Mgalafawa (@mgalafawa) July 31, 2020
Our elders have normalized poverty by continuing to vote @MYANC. We are not our elders — come 2024 we are voting you out #ANCMustFall #ANCHatesSouthAfricans #VoetsekANC pic.twitter.com/qVOHmIglqj— MotshewaKeMama🖤❤️ (@tshepaMotshewa) July 31, 2020
We’ve allowed this nonsense for too long. We are not our elders, you can’t dictate Us. #VoetsekANC #ANCMustFall pic.twitter.com/NEgJXF9yOV— MotshewaKeMama🖤❤️ (@tshepaMotshewa) July 31, 2020
#VoetsekANC You do nothing about GBV. You do not create jobs. You still fail to provide water and sanitation. You loot each and every chance you get. It's enough. pic.twitter.com/980EJKRek2— Fumani Shiburi (@Fumi_00S) July 31, 2020
After all those billions, nothing changes. #VoetsekANC pic.twitter.com/0LscsrZqsQ— TeddyBear (@lifelessmachine) July 31, 2020
IOL