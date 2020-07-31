ANC’s social media campaign quickly falls flat on Twitter

Durban - While the motive behind the #ANCFriday trend may have started off with the best of intentions, tweeps were not having any of the ruling party's apparent plan to bolster their image in the public's eye.

On Friday, images of black, green and yellow hearts as well as ANC flags flooded social media timelines.

In a message that purportedly kicked off the campaign, ANC affiliates were asked to "please embark on a campaign to protect the image of the ANC".

The message read: Just post ANC flag and put these hearts in your post. Then from your contact list asked your friends to do the same, please."

"The ANC is under attack and it is our responsibility to protect it,, I am by no means condoning corruption that seems to be rife ANC has not done anything it is some individuals who are bringing the organisation to shame," the message continued.