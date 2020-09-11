Anger over love trial claims leaves elderly man dead and a child abducted then raped

Johannesburg: A 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father and raped his 10-year-old niece in a fit or rage stemming from a suspected love triangle. He was arrested after residents, who were aware that he was wanted, spotted him and called police who then arrested him. According to Colonel Amanda Funani of North West Police, information at their disposal was that the 21-year old was angry when he arrived at his home in Boitumelong Location, Bloemhof, on Wednesday night. He is alleged to have told his father that his girlfriend was cheating on him. He then asked his father to go with him and assault the man his lover was in a relationship with. However, the father refused and told him to sleep. The man is alleged to have tried to force him to go with him.

The more the father refused, Funani said, the angrier the man got.

“The furious accused took out a knife and stabbed his father on the neck. It is alleged that he then took his 10-year-old niece, the child of his later sister, and fled to an unknown location where he raped her before releasing her.

“She managed to walk home on Thursday morning and the residents spotted the suspect in one of the houses and called the police.

“Meanwhile, the accused’s father who was transported to Christiana Hospital, died on the way.”

The accused appeared at Bloemhof Magistrate's Court on Friday to face charges related to the murder of his father and rape of his niece.

He was remanded in custody until next Friday for a formal bail application.

North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena expressed his appreciation to residents for their cooperation which led to the arrest of the man. | IOL