Another disruptive rain warning issued for KZN

Inclement weather conditions are expected to continue in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, after an Orange level 5 warning for disruptive rain was issued. The SA Weather Service’s (SAWS) warning, valid for Tuesday, states that flooded roads, low-lying bridges and settlements are expected along the north-eastern interior and North Coast of KZN on Tuesday.

Affected areas include Abaqulusi, Big Five Hlabisa (Hlabisa, Hluhluwe), Jozini, Mthonjaneni, Mtubatuba, Nongoma, Ulundi, uMhlabuyalingana, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and uPhongolo. “Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected across KZN today (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday). This will result in disruptive rain leading to localised flooding in the north-eastern interior and North Coast of KZN tomorrow (Tuesday). Significant rains have been observed today (Monday) and (are) still expected to continue tomorrow (Tuesday),” SAWS said. The weather service said flooding of roads, bridges and settlements (formal and informal); danger to life (fast-flowing streams/deep waters; major disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded; sinkholes and rockfalls; and disruption of essential services (water, electricity, communication, etc.) are expected.

SAWS urged that if possible, stay indoors and off the roads, avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above your ankles; if trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground; in buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level; in rural areas protect/relocate animals to a safe place on higher ground; and take caution when travelling or avoid travelling as roads may be flooded, with potholes being filled with water. Msunduzi residents were advised to drive cautiously due to fallen trees in some areas of the city. | Msunduzi Municipality Meanwhile, KZN Department of Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga escaped unharmed after the vehicle she was travelling in was involved in an accident on the N3 amid a level 8 weather warning for disruptive rain in the province. Shinga’s incident happened on Monday morning while she was travelling on the N3 to the office in Pietermaritzburg.

“As a result of the persistent rainy weather conditions, MEC’s motorcade got stuck in traffic when an over-speeding vehicle coming from behind hit the backup car before hitting the main car where the MEC was,” KZN Social Development acting communications director Thandeka Dlamini said. “Fortunately, the MEC escaped unharmed and she’s in a good spirit.” Dlamini said Shinga continued her work for the day.

Eskom KZN spokesperson Joyce Zingoni said storms affecting the province disrupted power supply in several parts of the province. When the statement was issued, the following areas were experiencing outages: Cato Ridge, Empangeni, Hluhluwe, Nkandla, Nquthu, Stanger, Ulundi, Vryheid and Wartburg. “Eskom’s technical teams are working to restore power outages; however, the process may take longer than usual due to the high volume of outages and adverse weather conditions. Eskom apologises for any inconvenience caused and kindly requests customers to remain patient,” Zingoni said.

Zingoni urged the public to avoid fallen cables/structures or damaged infrastructure, and to report hazardous situations to their local authorities or Eskom through the following channels: MyEskom Customer App: available for download on Google Play and Apple Store

Alfred the Chatbot: https://alfred.eskom.co.za/chatroom/

USSD platform: Simply dial *120*37566# on your phone and follow the prompts.

Eskom Contact Centre: Dial 08600 ESKOM (37566). eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said: “There are no incidents reported around the City so far, however, teams will continue to monitor the situation.” Sisilana advised residents living in flood-prone areas, including informal settlements, to take all necessary safety precautions. She urged motorists to heed the severe weather warning and should be extra cautious when driving on wet roads.

For emergencies, contact the City’s Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000. Zululand District Municipality municipal manager Ntokozo Hlongwa said the municipality was experiencing water supply interruptions at Ulundi town, Nkonjenu and surrounding areas. This was due to the severe flooding of the White uMfolozi River which consistently clogged raw water intake with debris and sand. “The current condition is unsafe for our infrastructure (pumps). The team is onside assessing and clearing debris,” Hlongwa said.