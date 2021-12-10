Another foetus found in Durban, this time in a packet on the pavement
Share this article:
Durban: A foetus was found in a packet on the side of the pavement in the Durban CBD on Thursday.
According to Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, a member of the public made the discovery on Joe Slovo Street.
“The foetus was assessed and confirmed to be dead on arrival of paramedics.”
The scene was handed over to the SAPS.
In a separate incident in October, a foetus washed up in a stream near Ferndale Primary School, in Newlands.
In a another incident earlier this year, a homeless person looking for food in a bin at Durban’s Albert Park, found five cold foetuses in a plastic packet.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a concealment of birth docket was opened at the Durban Central police station for investigation.
IOL