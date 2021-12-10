Another foetus found in Durban, this time in a packet on the pavement

Durban: A foetus was found in a packet on the side of the pavement in the Durban CBD on Thursday. According to Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med Paramedics, a member of the public made the discovery on Joe Slovo Street.

“The foetus was assessed and confirmed to be dead on arrival of paramedics.” The scene was handed over to the SAPS. In a separate incident in October, a foetus washed up in a stream near Ferndale Primary School, in Newlands.