Another Joburg marker dies from Covid-19

Johannesburg – Another Joburg marker has died of Covid-19. She was based at Jeppe High and her death comes a few days after the virus claimed the life of her colleague at the same marking centre.

Both were isiXhosa markers. Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said in the latest case, the 55-year-old woman died at home on Sunday.

“She was part of the group who were released on January 14 from marking following the news of the colleague who had collapsed at her accommodation.

“We call on everyone to remain vigilant and practise all the measures to reduce infections. If you don’t have to go somewhere, please stay at home and help save lives.

’’Our teachers and officials remain at the front line in the battle against this pandemic and we appreciate their commitment.”