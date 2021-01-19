Another Joburg marker dies from Covid-19
Johannesburg – Another Joburg marker has died of Covid-19. She was based at Jeppe High and her death comes a few days after the virus claimed the life of her colleague at the same marking centre.
Both were isiXhosa markers. Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said in the latest case, the 55-year-old woman died at home on Sunday.
“She was part of the group who were released on January 14 from marking following the news of the colleague who had collapsed at her accommodation.
“We call on everyone to remain vigilant and practise all the measures to reduce infections. If you don’t have to go somewhere, please stay at home and help save lives.
’’Our teachers and officials remain at the front line in the battle against this pandemic and we appreciate their commitment.”
He said the education officials had displayed courage in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the marker. Our prayers are with them. Our psycho-social team was dispatched to support the family and all affected by this sad loss.”
The other marker who died last week Thursday, had been found unconscious in her room by the centre manager of the marking centre.
The manager had gone to check on her as she had not reported for duty as expected. She was taken to hospital, where she later died.
IOL