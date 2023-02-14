Another key traditional leader supporting King Misuzulu assassinated in KwaZulu-Natal

Durban - The killing of traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal continues unabated, with another one having been killed by unknown assailants. On Monday afternoon, David Bongani Mkhize, a prominent leader of King Misuzulu's regiments from uMbumbulu in the south of Durban, was gunned down.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mkhize's last major royal assignment was on January 21 this year when, together with Induna (headman) Gobizizwe Makhanya, he led the all-powerful Mbumbulu regiments to the 144th commemoration of the battle of Isandlwana in Nquthu in northern KwaZulu-Natal. According to a resident of Mbumbulu, who is also a member of the Zulu regiments in the area, the killers of Mkhize pretended to be people looking for help with traditional issues. Mkhize was also the headman of the Mkhize traditional council, dealing with disciplinary cases of wayward community members.

NEWS: The killing of traditional leaders in KZN continues unabated. Last night David Mkhize, a leader of King Misuzulu's regiments from Mbumbulu on the south of Durban, was gunned down. Mkhize's last major assignment was the 144th commemoration of the battle of Isandlwana. @IOL pic.twitter.com/db7WWEgLM3 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) February 14, 2023 “They came to his home, pretending to be in need of help regarding cases to be brought before the traditional court he was in charge of. “Out of the blue, they then shot him and fled using a car,” the source told IOL. Induma Makhanya confirmed the assassination of Mkhize, his close confidant.

Story continues below Advertisement

“They did it in broad daylight while he was at his home in Mbumbulu. “They (the suspected killers) came to his home and said they have left someone in the car, which was parked away from the home. “They said this person is unable to walk, and the car could not reach Mkhize’s home due to the terrain and asked that he go with the to the car to discuss their matter.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Minutes after leaving his home, they shot and killed him and fled the scene,” Makhanya told IOL when asked about the matter. Mkhize’s killings come hot on the heels of the killing of Inkosi Zwelakhe Ndaba of Ntabamhlophe in Estcourt in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, who was shot several times Friday night and died on the spot, while his killers fled and are still at large. In November last year, Inkosi Patrick Siphamandla Khumalo of the Amantungwa traditional council in Utrecht (eMadlangeni) in northern KwaZulu-Natal survived an attempt on his life when his would-be killers pounced on him outside his home.

In November 2021, the acting Inkosi of the Zondi clan of Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal, Mzomuhle Zondi of the Zondi traditional council, was gunned down by unknown assailants. Three people are already behind bars and facing prosecution for the gruesome murder that shocked the province. In September last year, shortly after the Zulu reed dance, which was convened at eNyokeni royal palace in Nongoma, a confidant of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and an adviser to reigning King, Misuzulu KaZwelithini, Dr Dumisani Khumalo, was gunned down.

He was killed at his home near the town of Nongoma while returning from the reed dance, and so far, no one has been arrested for the crime. Khumalo was also the chairperson of the Osuthu royal council, a key structure in the hierarchy of the Zulu kingdom. [email protected]