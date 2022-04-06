Another murder charge for man who allegedly shot dead Limpopo teacher during BMW dealership robbery

Pretoria – The 33-year-old suspect arrested for the murder of 57-year-old Limpopo educator, and the robbery of a BMW vehicle inside a local car dealership in Nirvana, on the outskirts of Polokwane, was wanted by the South African Police Service (SAPS) on another charge of murder which happened last week. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said it has been established that the 33-year-old was on the SAPS wanted persons list for the murder of 35-year-old Lucas Malatji.

“It is alleged that the suspect went to house of the victim at Mabocha village on Friday 1 April, 2022, at about 6am, parked his car at the gate and called the victim out. The suspect then fired several shots at the victim, killing him instantly and fled the scene,” Mojapelo said. “The deceased has been identified as Lucas Malatji aged 35, and was reportedly hired by the suspect for building (construction) work. The motive for the murder will be determined by the ongoing investigations.” Mojapelo said the firearms that were seized by police from the 33-year-old double murder suspect, will be subjected to ballistic investigations to determine whether they were used in the commission of other serious crimes.

On Monday, police in Westenburg, outside Polokwane, arrested the 33-year-old suspect for the alleged murder of a 57-year man at a local car dealership at Nirvana and subsequent robbery of a BMW motor vehicle at the same dealership. “The suspect allegedly entered a BMW dealership pretending to buy a car and all of a sudden, he pulled out a firearm and demanded car keys from the manager,” Mojapelo said. “During the altercation, a 57-year-old client who had apparently brought his vehicle for service, was shot at close range and died instantly at the scene.”

The suspect took the car keys and drove off with a gold BMW. “Police were immediately alerted and reacted promptly, the suspect was then arrested at Silicon next to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane after he was allegedly found inside the stationary robbed BMW motor vehicle. Two firearms were found inside the vehicle,” Mojapelo said. Police said the deceased has been identified as Muofhe Levwimbe, an educator from the Vhembe District.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old suspect was scheduled to appear on Wednesday, before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, business robbery, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition and possession of stolen motor vehicle. IOL