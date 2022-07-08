Another Powerball rollover: R80m up for grabs

Durban - A whopping R80 million PowerBall jackpot is up for grabs this Friday night, as the jackpot rolls over. The draw takes place at 9pm. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza, said: “Our PowerBall jackpots have gained popularity for paying out some of the biggest jackpot prize amounts.

“We have paid out four of the biggest PowerBall jackpots that were over R100 million.” Mabuza said those who win R50 000 and above, receive free counselling from professional psychologists, and financial advice from accredited financial advisors at no cost. Some of the recent Powerball and Powerball Plus winners include a Rustenburg pensioner who bagged R33 107 623 from the PowerBall Plus jackpot from the June 28 draw.

The man is in his seventies, and is retired from the mining industry. He has been playing for years and the highest he had ever won previously was R80. Another winner of the R126 million PowerBall jackpot from the May 20, 2022 draw, doesn’t plan on splurging. Cautious about her spending, she told Ithuba: “We plan to keep a very low profile, with our feet on the ground. My partner and I are very conservative people, we are not splashy big spenders, so there will be no Ferraris.

