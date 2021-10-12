Another security guard killed in Durban business robbery

DURBAN: Police have confirmed that a security guard was fatally shot in the head during a business robbery in Durban on Tuesday afternoon. Spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said four armed men entered the business premises on Jan Smuts Highway in Mayville and held up the staff.

“They took cash and robbed security guards of their two shotguns. “A security guard, believed to be 35 years, was shot in the head and died at the scene. Another employee was shot in the hand/arm and was taken to hospital.” Mbele said the robbers fled in their getaway vehicle.

Kyle van Reenen, from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, said paramedics declared the security guard dead on their arrival. In a separate incident earlier this month, a security guard died in hospital, after he was shot during a business robbery at Gateway Theatre of Shopping. About 10 armed men stormed the centre on September 29.

Police said the complainant alleged that they were serving clients when they were held at gunpoint by 10 robbers. “The suspects forced them onto the floor and removed jewellery. “Whilst the suspects were fleeing, they came across a security guard and opened fire, wounding him before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction,” said Mbele.