Another week behind bars for Phala Phala suspects as case is postponed

Judgment on the applications of the suspect facing several charges in connection with the theft of US dollars that were hidden at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm has been postponed to November 17. Froliana Joseph, who was a domestic worker at the Phala Phala farm, appeared alongside her brother, Ndilinasho Joseph, and alleged accomplice, Imanuela David, in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The State did not oppose bail for two of the applicants, Froliana Joseph and Ndilinasho Joseph, but gave stringent bail conditions such as the handing over of passports and a R5,000 bail for Froliana, while they asked for R10,000 from Ndilinasho. David’s legal representative, only identified as Mr Matlala, could not make it to the court on Friday, according to Senior State advocate Nkhetheni Gerald Munyai. “I received a call that his (David’s) lawyer will not make it to court today,” Munyai said.

Matlala indicated that David’s bail application would be filed in the next court appearance on November 17. The trio is charged with conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, theft, and money laundering. Froliana and Imanuela were arrested earlier in the week, while Ndilinasho handed himself over to the police on Thursday.