Another Wentworth teenager shot dead
DURBAN: A shooting claimed the life of a 16-year-old teenager in Wentworth on Wednesday evening.
KZN police said the teenager was in Lansdowne Road in Wentworth at 7.30pm when he was shot by unknown people.
Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital.
“He succumbed to his injuries of arrival at hospital.”
Gwala said the motive for the shooting was unknown.
“A case of murder is being investigated by Wentworth SAPS.”
In a separate incident, 15-year-old Joran Jacobs was shot dead in a drive-by shooting near his home in Wentworth on June 13.
Two people, believed to be part of a gang, have been charged for his murder.
In the same month, KZN police vowed to step up patrols and ensure more deployment, following renewed shootings in Wentworth.
At the time, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “Shootings were reported at Wentworth SAPS and some are drug related. Patrols have been increased and daily deployments are done and other law enforcements are part of the ongoing operations.”
