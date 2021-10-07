Another Wentworth teenager shot dead

KZN police said the teenager was in Lansdowne Road in Wentworth at 7.30pm when he was shot by unknown people.

DURBAN: A shooting claimed the life of a 16-year-old teenager in Wentworth on Wednesday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital.

“He succumbed to his injuries of arrival at hospital.”

Gwala said the motive for the shooting was unknown.