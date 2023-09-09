Apply now: Jobs you can find in KZN without any qualification

Were you aware that you may find a well-paying job even if you don't have a tertiary or formal education?
Some of the jobs below state that a tertiary education would be “advantageous,” but this does not mean it is a necessity.
Well, here are some options you can explore in KZN:
New vehicle sales executive
Posted by: Intercon Recruitment
Location: Pinetown
Earnings:
R10 000 - R13 500 negotiable depending on experience.
Requirements:
Must have current or previous bakkie sales experience.
Must have a valid driver’s license.
Traceable references and clear criminal record and ITC.
Matric
How to apply:
Please send an updated CV and professional photo to [email protected]
Sales Agent
Posted by Outworx
Location: Umhlanga
R8 500 a month
Requirements:
Matric or equivalent NQF4 level qualification.
Exceptional listening skill.
Computer literate.
Assume responsibility for accuracy and performance.
Proficient written and spoken skills.
Able to work UK hours Monday to Saturday.
Apply here
Assistant Financial Advisor
Posted by: RJPersonnel
Location: Durban
Requirements:
Administrative skills.
Data capturing.
Telephone customer service.
Accuracy.
Computer Literacy (Microsoft office outlook, work, excel, internet).
Apply here
Late shift/relief night receptionist
Posted by: Professional Career Services
Location: Durban
Requirements:
Ability to work later shifts/night shifts.
Own vehicle or reliable transport ideal due to working hours.
Trustworthy, dependable, punctual and reliable.
Efficient working methods.
Good Communication skills.
Working knowledge of Opera.
Sober working habits and proven stable track record with contactable references.
Relevant hospitality qualifications are a strong advantage but not essential.
Apply here
Sales assistant
Company: Absolute Pets Pty Ltd
Location: Durban North
Requirements:
Matric or equivalent
One year retail/sales experience. This would be advantageous.
Verbal communication skills.
Must be able to work flexible retail hours.
Ability to carry and pack stock.
Hard-working.
Interactive and engaging.
Reliable, trustworthy and dependable.
Passionate.
Apply here
Receptionist
Posted by: Zest Hospitality
Durban
Requirements:
Matric
Post Matric qualification in hospitality, customer and management will be advantageous.
One to two years front of house/front-line experience in a corporate or Hospitality.
Experience in managing a highly pressured reception desk.
Apply here
IOL