Saturday, September 9, 2023

Apply now: Jobs you can find in KZN without any qualification

If you expand your horizons, you can realise that there are work opportunities there for you too. Picture: Pexels

Published 2h ago

Share

Were you aware that you may find a well-paying job even if you don't have a tertiary or formal education?

Some of the jobs below state that a tertiary education would be “advantageous,” but this does not mean it is a necessity.

Well, here are some options you can explore in KZN:

New vehicle sales executive

Posted by: Intercon Recruitment

Location: Pinetown

Earnings:

R10 000 - R13 500 negotiable depending on experience.

Requirements:

Must have current or previous bakkie sales experience.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

Traceable references and clear criminal record and ITC.

Matric

How to apply:

Please send an updated CV and professional photo to [email protected]

Sales Agent

Posted by Outworx

Location: Umhlanga

R8 500 a month

Requirements:

Matric or equivalent NQF4 level qualification.

Exceptional listening skill.

Computer literate.

Assume responsibility for accuracy and performance.

Proficient written and spoken skills.

Able to work UK hours Monday to Saturday.

Apply here

Assistant Financial Advisor

Posted by: RJPersonnel

Location: Durban

Requirements:

Administrative skills.

Data capturing.

Telephone customer service.

Accuracy.

Computer Literacy (Microsoft office outlook, work, excel, internet).

Apply here

Late shift/relief night receptionist

Posted by: Professional Career Services

Location: Durban

Requirements:

Ability to work later shifts/night shifts.

Own vehicle or reliable transport ideal due to working hours.

Trustworthy, dependable, punctual and reliable.

Efficient working methods.

Good Communication skills.

Working knowledge of Opera.

Sober working habits and proven stable track record with contactable references.

Relevant hospitality qualifications are a strong advantage but not essential.

Apply here

Sales assistant

Company: Absolute Pets Pty Ltd

Location: Durban North

Requirements:

Matric or equivalent

One year retail/sales experience. This would be advantageous.

Verbal communication skills.

Must be able to work flexible retail hours.

Ability to carry and pack stock.

Hard-working.

Interactive and engaging.

Reliable, trustworthy and dependable.

Passionate.

Apply here

Receptionist

Posted by: Zest Hospitality

Durban

Requirements:

Matric

Post Matric qualification in hospitality, customer and management will be advantageous.

One to two years front of house/front-line experience in a corporate or Hospitality.

Experience in managing a highly pressured reception desk.

Apply here

IOL

