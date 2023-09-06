Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Apply now: These Western Cape-based jobs don’t require a tertiary qualification

Those who do not have high education are ready, capable and willing to enter the world of work. Photo: Pexels

Those who do not have high education are ready, capable and willing to enter the world of work. Photo: Pexels

Published 2h ago

Share

Finding employment in South Africa’s dire unemployment crisis maybe quite difficult.

Graduates are not landing jobs, which is much-talked about.

The same energy should be given to those who want to work but do not have a tertiary education. They are ready, capable and willing to enter the world of work.

However, they face many more challenges than those who have higher education.

Some of the jobs below state that a tertiary education would be “advantageous,” but this does not mean it is a necessity.

Here are some jobs in the Western Cape that are perfect for those who only have Matric:

Video editor and content writer

Company: No Joke Marketing

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

Proven experience in video editing and content writing, with a strong portfolio showcasing your work.

Proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro) and content management systems.

Exceptional writing and editing skills, with a strong grasp of grammar, style, and tone.

Knowledge of SEO best practices for content creation.

Apply here

General Assistant

Company: Tsebo Group

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

Grade 12.

A drivers licence will be an advantage.

Two to three years of experience.

Apply here

Sales Representative

Company: EPS Systems

Bellville

R7,500 a month.

Requirements:

No previous experience (training provided).

18 - 29.

Matriculated.

Bilingual (English and Afrikaans).

You must reside in the Northern Suburbs.

Apply here

Camp Facilitator

Company: Camp Genesis

Location: Cape Town

R1,200 - R5,000 a week

Requirements:

Aged 19-30.

Matric qualification.

Passion for teen development.

Excellent communication skills.

Ability to engage and create a positive camp experience.

Flexibility and collaboration skills.

Problem-solving abilities.

Camp counselling or youth development experience preferred.

First aid and CPR certification is a plus.

No criminal record.

Camp Dates: Subject to your availability

Camp Location: Cape Town

Training: Pre-camp training required.

Application: Send your resume and a cover letter showing your experience and passion for working with teens to [email protected].

Camp Genesis is committed to diversity and inclusivity. All backgrounds and experiences are welcome

Ability to Commute.

Ability to Relocate.

Application Deadline: 09/30/2023

Wealth Planner (Full Training Provided)

Company: EQ-FIN Bryanston

Location: Century City

Requirements:

Grade 12 (Matric.

Degree/BCOM will be advantageous.

Minimum two years working experience.

Clear credit history.

No criminal record.

Own transport.

A valid driver’s license.

Own laptop.

Apply here

Dispatch and logistics assistant

Location: Betty’s Bay

Posted by iStaff Recruitment

Requirements:

Grade 12.

Experience with Paltrack or Vitrax.

Previous experience in a similar position.

Valid license and own transport.

Computer literate.

Willing to work overtime during season.

This job expires today.

Apply here

Spa receptionist

Company: Mint Wellness

Location: Camps Bay

R7,500 - R9,000 per month

Requirements:

Matric.

Beauty therapy certificate/somatology or administrative diploma is advantageous.

Familiar with all the duties and procedures in the spa.

Experience in working as a receptionist in a spa environment.

MS Office, Excel, ESP and Opera knowledge essential.

Apply here

Concierge (2 positions)

Posted by O'Brien Recruitment

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

Experience in a similar role is preferred, especially if you have worked in student accommodation or hospitality.

Your ability to communicate effectively and build rapport is a must.

Juggling multiple tasks is your forte, and you excel at prioritising effectively.

Apply here

IOL

Related Topics:

MatricsBasic EducationJob huntingJobsMzansi jobsJob adviceJob alertJob search