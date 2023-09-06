Apply now: These Western Cape-based jobs don’t require a tertiary qualification

Finding employment in South Africa’s dire unemployment crisis maybe quite difficult.
Graduates are not landing jobs, which is much-talked about.
The same energy should be given to those who want to work but do not have a tertiary education. They are ready, capable and willing to enter the world of work.
However, they face many more challenges than those who have higher education.
Some of the jobs below state that a tertiary education would be “advantageous,” but this does not mean it is a necessity.
Here are some jobs in the Western Cape that are perfect for those who only have Matric:
Video editor and content writer
Company: No Joke Marketing
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
Proven experience in video editing and content writing, with a strong portfolio showcasing your work.
Proficiency in video editing software (e.g., Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro) and content management systems.
Exceptional writing and editing skills, with a strong grasp of grammar, style, and tone.
Knowledge of SEO best practices for content creation.
Apply here
General Assistant
Company: Tsebo Group
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
Grade 12.
A drivers licence will be an advantage.
Two to three years of experience.
Apply here
Sales Representative
Company: EPS Systems
Bellville
R7,500 a month.
Requirements:
No previous experience (training provided).
18 - 29.
Matriculated.
Bilingual (English and Afrikaans).
You must reside in the Northern Suburbs.
Apply here
Camp Facilitator
Company: Camp Genesis
Location: Cape Town
R1,200 - R5,000 a week
Requirements:
Aged 19-30.
Matric qualification.
Passion for teen development.
Excellent communication skills.
Ability to engage and create a positive camp experience.
Flexibility and collaboration skills.
Problem-solving abilities.
Camp counselling or youth development experience preferred.
First aid and CPR certification is a plus.
No criminal record.
Camp Dates: Subject to your availability
Camp Location: Cape Town
Training: Pre-camp training required.
Application: Send your resume and a cover letter showing your experience and passion for working with teens to [email protected].
Camp Genesis is committed to diversity and inclusivity. All backgrounds and experiences are welcome
Ability to Commute.
Ability to Relocate.
Application Deadline: 09/30/2023
Wealth Planner (Full Training Provided)
Company: EQ-FIN Bryanston
Location: Century City
Requirements:
Grade 12 (Matric.
Degree/BCOM will be advantageous.
Minimum two years working experience.
Clear credit history.
No criminal record.
Own transport.
A valid driver’s license.
Own laptop.
Apply here
Dispatch and logistics assistant
Location: Betty’s Bay
Posted by iStaff Recruitment
Requirements:
Grade 12.
Experience with Paltrack or Vitrax.
Previous experience in a similar position.
Valid license and own transport.
Computer literate.
Willing to work overtime during season.
This job expires today.
Apply here
Spa receptionist
Company: Mint Wellness
Location: Camps Bay
R7,500 - R9,000 per month
Requirements:
Matric.
Beauty therapy certificate/somatology or administrative diploma is advantageous.
Familiar with all the duties and procedures in the spa.
Experience in working as a receptionist in a spa environment.
MS Office, Excel, ESP and Opera knowledge essential.
Apply here
Concierge (2 positions)
Posted by O'Brien Recruitment
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
Experience in a similar role is preferred, especially if you have worked in student accommodation or hospitality.
Your ability to communicate effectively and build rapport is a must.
Juggling multiple tasks is your forte, and you excel at prioritising effectively.
Apply here
