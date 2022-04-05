Armed man goes on rampage at Mpumalanga tavern, shoots three patrons and torches vehicles

Pretoria - An armed man went on a rampage at a tavern near Hazyview and allegedly shot three people, killing one on the spot, the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga said on Tuesday. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said two of the victims were rushed to hospital after sustaining some injuries.

He said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday. “The (police) report indicates that a scuffle broke out between four men in a tavern at Shabalala Trust (Hazyview area) around 6.30am. One of the men is said to have then fired some shots at the other three men as well as torched two vehicles, a VW Golf and an Isuzu bakkie, before he fled the scene,” said Mohlala. “As a result, one succumbed to his injuries whilst two victims sustained gunshot wounds and they were taken for medical treatment in hospital.”

Police opened a murder case with two counts of attempted murder and arson. Mohlala said a manhunt has since been launched for the suspect. Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has called liquor business owners to operate within the ambits of the law and to make it a point that their patrons are not armed whenever they enter premises.

A manhunt has been launched in Mpumalanga after three patrons were shot at a tavern by an assailant who also torched two vehicles. Photo: SAPS Part of the ongoing police investigation will be to determine whether the owner of the liquor outlet was operating lawfully. The South African Police Service in Mpumalanga is appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to call the Crime Stop number at 0860 010 111. Alternatively, members of the public can send information via MySAPSApp. The police said all received information would be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

