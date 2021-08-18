Armed suspect allegedly involved in Harrismith farm attack injured in shoot-out with police

DURBAN: Police nabbed five people at a shopping centre in Ladysmith for their alleged involvement in a farm attack in Harrismith. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Ladysmith SAPS received information about a vehicle which was spotted at a shopping centre in the Ladysmith CBD.

“As the police officers approached the said vehicle, one of the occupants pointed a firearm at the police officers. “A 23-year-old suspect was injured in the shoot-out and was taken to hospital for medical attention.” She said the remaining four suspects aged between 24 and 35 were arrested at the scene and detained at the Ladysmith police station.

“Two rifles with 18 rounds of ammunition and a 9mm pistol with two rounds of ammunition were recovered.” The suspects were due to appear in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court. Van Reenen Farmers Association chairperson, Cornel Campher, told a Midlands newspaper that the men had allegedly approached a farmer along the Skaapdrift Road and tied him up and robbed him.