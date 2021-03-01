As SA moves to level 1 lockdown, KZN leads the country with most active Covid-19 cases

Durban – KZN has the most active Covid-19 cases in South Africa, data from the Department of Health has shown.

The province has 9 734 active cases followed by the Free State on 6 487 and the Western Cape with 6 168. The province with the least active cases is the Eastern Cape, where 411 people are reportedly battling Covid-19.

Following a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country in recent weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country would move to alert level 1, which would ease restrictions on movement, buying alcohol and gatherings.

There are 1 513 393 people in South Africa who had contracted Covid-19 with 1 168 new cases identified on Sunday. KZN had the second-highest number of total Covid-19 cases with a reported 329 163 people having contracted the virus which is 21.8% of the country’s total.

Figures released by the Health Department also revealed the cumulative total of tests conducted to date was 9 077 479 with 22 836 new tests recorded on Sunday night.