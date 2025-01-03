ATM calls for maximum sentence in Fourways racist incident

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has called for a hefty sentence to be imposed against a man who had allegedly hurled racist slurs at women in a Fourways Food Lover’s Market recently. This comes after the viral video made its rounds online showing a heated altercation between the man and two women in which the woman said she was allegedly called a “baboon” by a white couple.

ATM spokesperson, Zama Ntshona, said they supported the woman, Rendani Ravele, who had laid charges against Henry Coppens. “(We extend our) full support for the recent legal action taken against Coppens, following his heinous racially charged remarks directed at Ravele at the Food Lover’s Store. The case, registered at the Douglasdale police station, represents a crucial step in our collective fight against racism and discrimination in South Africa. “We unequivocally condemn Coppens’ derogatory comment, where he referred to Ravele using the dehumanising term ‘baboon’. Such statements are not just deeply offensive - they reflect a troubling narrative where individuals feel entitled to demean and devalue others based solely on their race. This incident is a stark reminder of the painful legacy of apartheid and the persistent structural inequalities that continue to plague our society,” said Ntshona.

The incident, which occurred inside a Food Lover’s Market, shows staff members trying to defuse the altercation before the white couple is seen moving to the store’s exit. Ntshona said they applaud Ravele’s courage in coming forward and support her in her pursuit of justice. “We affirm our belief that it is essential for the justice system to respond decisively to incidents of racism, serving as a deterrent against future transgressions. Our social fabric is weakened by such acts, and it is the collective duty of all South Africans to uphold the values of equality, dignity, and respect for one another.