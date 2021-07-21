Attorney Nkoemakae Mola who allegedly defrauded potential house buyers gets bail

Pretoria - Nkoemakae Mola, 42, of Mola Attorneys was granted R10 000 bail in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court for charges of 15 counts of fraud and 15 counts of theft. Since 2019 Mola allegedly defrauded potential house buyers of an amount of over R2 million by pretending to be a lawyer handling the sale of a property.

He would allegedly ask any potential buyer to deposit a certain amount into a Mola attorneys bank account for the property. When the money reflected in the Mola attorneys’ account he would then allegedly transfer the money to his private account. After several cases were opened, Mola was arrested at his home in Burgersfort on July 6 2021.

The prosecutor opposed his bail stating that Mola was a flight risk and that the complainants are known to him which might lead to some kind of intimidation. He further stated that Mola is likely to commit similar offences while out on bail. However, the court granted him bail with bail conditions including that Mola was to hand over his passport to the investigation officer.