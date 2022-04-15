Avbob sets aside R7m to help KZN residents and animals devastated by floods

Pretoria - Avbob Mutual Assurance Society has set aside R7 million for immediate assistance to communities in KwaZulu-Natal which have been severely affected by the floods which ravaged the coastal province. Avbob CEO Carl van der Riet said a commitment to community relief and socio-economic support is at the heart of his organisation.

“We have a vision of sustainable communities, and we are determined to play our role in fulfilling that vision. As a responsible corporate citizen, AVBOB believes it is critical that we provide assistance to the communities in the province as they rebuild their lives after the devastating floods,” he said. “Avbob is deeply involved in and committed towards the communities it serves through a wide array of initiatives, ultimately aimed at improving the quality of life for their beneficiaries. In this way, Africa’s largest mutual assurer remains true to its brand promise: ‘We’re here for you’. Avbob Mutual Assurance Society has set aside R7 million for immediate assistance to communities in KwaZulu-Natal ravaged by the floods. File Picture: KwaZulu-Natal residents are picking up the pieces after one of the worst floods in recent history left more than 300 people dead, with thousands displaced and in need of food.

The province was declared a disaster area on Wednesday after heavy rains flooded homes, washed away roads and bridges, and disrupted shipping in one of Africa's busiest ports, with shipping containers washed away and, in some areas, looted. Various civil, private organisations and community members have marshalled resources to help residents around KwaZulu-Natal. Avbob CEO, Carl van der Riet Van der Riet said the Avbob donation is aimed at assisting individuals and organisations in the region and will be distributed in partnership with Gift of the Givers, Rise Against Hunger and the SPCA.

“The collective support will, amongst others, entail blankets, clothes and food. Additionally, Avbob will provide free funerals to a maximum of R20 000 per deceased to assist families to bury their loved ones lost through the devastation. For assistance with a free funeral, affected residents in KwaZulu-Natal should contact their nearest AVBOB funeral branch in the province,” said Van der Riet. “Avbob will also support its staff members in the province who are directly impacted by the disaster.” The devastation has hit the province while it was still reeling from the effects of the aftermath of the widespread unrest which took place last year in July, resulting in billions of rand losses to the local economy.

