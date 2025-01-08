Back to school: vital safety tips every parent should know

With pupils returning to school next week and their safety a priority for parents, caregivers and pupils, a private security company has shared several safety tips. Pupils across South Africa will return to school on January 15.

Fidelity Services Group communications and marketing head, Charnel Hattingh, said: “Parents and caregivers are most certainly worried about their kids safely making it to school and back. “There are thankfully personal security tips we believe parents can follow to make a difference in the safety of their children and to give everyone peace of mind. It boils down to making sure your children know exactly how to avoid possible danger and also what they must do in case something bad happens to them.” Safety tips:

Remember, your parents would never send someone you do not know to fetch you. Never get into a stranger’s car even if they claim someone you love is hurt and that they are supposed to pick you up. It is a good idea to consider using a password system to ensure the person collecting you is a friend of your parents or someone you can trust.

Children must always walk to or from school with a friend or friends. If your child walks alone, it’s a good idea to ask a teacher or other parents if they know of other children from the area who do the same. Some towns have started “walking buses”, where local parents volunteer to walk to and from school with a group of schoolchildren to ensure their safety.

Stick to streets you know and never take shortcuts through unfamiliar or quiet areas.

If you get picked up at school, always wait inside the grounds for your lift to arrive. Do not leave the premises to go and look for them in the street.

If a stranger approaches you, do not talk to him or her no matter how friendly they may seem. If someone tries to grab you, fight, kick and scream that they are not your mom or dad. Hattingh said that in some instances, children have to get themselves to and from school and keep themselves occupied until their parents come home. “It is important that children know not to let anyone into the house without your permission. If you are going to be late, let your children know as soon as possible and give them an idea of when they can expect you to be home,” Hattingh said. She suggested making a list of important telephone numbers.

“This list must include emergency services and mom and dad’s work and cellphone numbers. Save it on your child’s phone and stick it on or near the landline. “It’s also important to explain to them when these should be used,” Hattingh said. She said everyone in the household should also know how to use your home security system, children included, and when and how to use the panic buttons.