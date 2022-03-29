Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 29, 2022

’Bad smell’ leads to discovery of the body of missing KZN toddler

Nkosenhle Lwandile Ndimande who went missing over a week ago has been found dead. Picture: SAPS

Published 52m ago

Durban: Eight days after an Empangeni toddler went missing while playing outside his home, he has been found dead.

According to KZN police, Nkosenhle Lwandile Ndimande’s lifeless body was found on Tuesday by his father.

Police said, on 21 March, at around 2pm, two-year-old Nkosenhle was playing outside the house with another child at Bomvini area near Empangeni when he went missing.

Following his disappearance, a search was conducted and police urged people to come forward with anyone information regarding the toddler’s whereabouts.

“On Tuesday the father went to investigate a bad smell coming from behind the toilet.

“On investigation he noticed a big stone which he removed, and discovered the body of his son,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

She said an inquest docked was opened at Empangeni police station for investigation.

IOL

