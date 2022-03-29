’Bad smell’ leads to discovery of the body of missing KZN toddler

Durban: Eight days after an Empangeni toddler went missing while playing outside his home, he has been found dead. According to KZN police, Nkosenhle Lwandile Ndimande’s lifeless body was found on Tuesday by his father.

Story continues below Advertisment

Police said, on 21 March, at around 2pm, two-year-old Nkosenhle was playing outside the house with another child at Bomvini area near Empangeni when he went missing. Following his disappearance, a search was conducted and police urged people to come forward with anyone information regarding the toddler’s whereabouts. “On Tuesday the father went to investigate a bad smell coming from behind the toilet.

More on this Search continues for KZN toddler who went missing while playing outside his house

“On investigation he noticed a big stone which he removed, and discovered the body of his son,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele. She said an inquest docked was opened at Empangeni police station for investigation. IOL