Bail denied for man arrested over Senekal court riot

Durban - The man arrested after a group of farmers went on rampage at the Senekal Magistrate's Court last week, has been denied bail. Andre Pienaar has been charged with attempted murder, malicious damage to property and public violence. The riot went viral after videos of the damage to property was caught on camera. The group of farmers wanted the two suspects, Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa, who had appeared before the court in connection with farm manager Brendin Horner’s murder, to be released to them. Horner, 21, was found dead with a rope around his neck, tied to a pole.

Pienaar’s official bail application was delayed after the State had opposed his bail application, citing that the accused had a violent streak and had previously served three years in prison for theft.

At the time, Free State National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the State had opposed Pienaar’s official bail application due to the seriousness of the offences and the fact that the 52-year-old had previously served a three-year sentence for theft after being charged in 2011.

A SAPS delegation, headed up by Police Minister Bheki Cele, visited the area on Tuesday.

Minister of State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo was also a part of the delegation who met with farmers at the Mitz Agricultural farm.

#PoliceMinistry Minister of Police, Gen #BhekiCele and Minister of State Security, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo engaging with #farming structures at Mitz Agricultural farm in Free State Province as an attempt to quell the simmering tensions following the court appearance. #BrendinHorner ME pic.twitter.com/JKFpAOXac7 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 13, 2020

IOL