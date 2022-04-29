Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 29, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Bail for 77-year-old Limpopo farmer who allegedly shot and wounded a woman fishing on his property

Published 34m ago

Share

Durban - A 77-year-old farm owner charged with attempted murder for shooting and wounding a woman fishing on his property has been released on R1 000 bail.

Paul Hendrick Stephanus van Zyl appeared in Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the NPA regional spokesperson, the incident took place on April 26 at the Mogol River on Ruitspruit farm.

“It is alleged that the accused unlawfully and intentionally attempted to kill Ramokone Linah by shooting her with a firearm.

“The complainant went to the Mogol River with her boyfriend for fishing. While they were busy fishing they heard a gunshot and Linah was shot in her left arm and sustained injuries.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The accused is the owner of the Ruitspruit farm where the incident took place,” she said.

Malabi-Dzhangi said bail was not opposed by the State and the matter was adjourned to May 18.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

NPACrime and courts

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj