Bail for 77-year-old Limpopo farmer who allegedly shot and wounded a woman fishing on his property

Durban - A 77-year-old farm owner charged with attempted murder for shooting and wounding a woman fishing on his property has been released on R1 000 bail.

According to Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, the NPA regional spokesperson, the incident took place on April 26 at the Mogol River on Ruitspruit farm.

“It is alleged that the accused unlawfully and intentionally attempted to kill Ramokone Linah by shooting her with a firearm.

“The complainant went to the Mogol River with her boyfriend for fishing. While they were busy fishing they heard a gunshot and Linah was shot in her left arm and sustained injuries.