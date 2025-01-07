Bail hearing delayed for rape-accused cop

THE bail application of the rape-accused Malmesbury cop has been postponed after he was expected to appear in court today The sergeant, arrested for allegedly raping a 41-year-old woman in the holding cells on Christmas Day, was to appear at the Porterville Magistrates Court.

However, the matter has been postponed to be heard at the Malmesbury Magistrates Court on 15 January said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila. Ntabazalila explains: “The case was moved to Porterville as most prosecutors in that court [Malmesbury] know the accused. This was made possible because Porterville falls under Malmesbury. “Unfortunately this could not happen as the presiding officer could not deal with the matter as he/she does not fall under that court.

“The case has been transferred back to Malmesbury Magistrate’s Court and the Control Prosecutor has organised a prosecutor who will deal with the matter.” According to information, the woman reported the alleged rape on 27 December and the SAPS has since suspended the officer. The matter is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigate Directorate (IPID).

Ipid spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, confirmed the woman was arrested for a case of theft. Shuping said: “The complainant further alleges that at the police station, the accused officer told her that she was picked up by mistake but encouraged her to drink alcohol with him. When she refused, he allegedly took off his clothes, laid on the cell mattress and pretended to be asleep. “As she tried to leave, the accused officer grabbed her from behind, choked her, tore her clothes and raped her. After the ordeal, the officer allegedly dropped her off in town. A rape case has been opened and medical reports have also been obtained. The victim’s torn clothes were also handed over as evidence.”