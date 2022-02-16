Ballito businessman claims the R167 million Powerball jackpot

Durban - The winner of the R167 million Powerball jackpot has come forward. The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed on Wednesday, that a 67-year-old Ballito businessman claimed his winnings from the February 11 draw.

He spent R150 for his ticket and opted for a quick-pick. According to Ithuba, the latest winner is an avid golfer who also enjoys taking walks on the beach. “As with most jackpot winners from the past, he also plans to settle debt and make several investments, as well as make a donation to charity with some of his winnings,” said Ithuba in a statement

The winner told Ithuba that he plans to travel and has no plans to make any other “drastic changes” to his current lifestyle. “The excited, yet anxious man found out that he had won the jackpot through checking his ticket numbers on the internet. “Before approaching the Ithuba regional office in Durban to claim his winnings on Tuesday, he had only told his immediate family and had kept his ticket in a safe,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.