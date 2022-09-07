Banks harshly criticized for not reporting matters to the FIC

SOUTH Africa’s banks have been criticized for going beyond their legal requirements by suspending the accounts of those suspected of using them for illegal activities without first reporting the matter to the country's Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC). Gardee Godrich Attorneys brought this up yesterday during a parliamentary session held by a Select Committee on Finance to investigate rules governing the closure of bank accounts.

Gardee Godrich Attorneys, which is representing thousands of people in an ongoing class-action litigation against the banks at the Equality Court, has requested that the National Treasury, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, and the Prudential Authority respond to concerns made by the committee. The law firm had written to the committee to raise the problem of discrimination allegedly perpetrated by the banks against people whose banking accounts were closed. In its presentation, the law firm highlighted that the banks have a duty under the Financial Intelligence Centre Act, Act 38 of 2001 (FICA) to report “reasonable suspicion or knowledge that a financial product or service is being used for illegal purposes to FIC.

“After reporting to the FIC, the bank has got no legal obligation to freeze, let alone terminate a banking facility,” it said. Speaking on behalf of Gardee Godrich Attorneys, Advocate Tiny Seboko said the banks cutting ties with customers regarded to be “high risk” was “an unintended and undesirable consequence of the implementation of the anti-money laundering laws, regulations and standards”. Talking about the implications of being unbanked, she said: “Living becomes difficult because for you to even apply for rental, as is the case with one of our clients, you are unable to prove your creditworthiness.”

The law firm said the fines imposed under these anti-money laundering laws, regulations and standards should have encouraged banks to comply with their legal obligations in terms of FICA, its regulations and the global standards. “The banks have, instead, elected to arbitrarily terminate the accounts of customers in order to “de-risk” instead of improving their compliance processes,” the law firm said. Seboko’s presentation touched on the fact that banks tended to terminate business and personal bank accounts “on the basis of the evasive use of the term reputational and business risks”.

She told the committee that the case at the Equality Court was about the banks accounts of their clients being unilaterally stopped by the banks, saying in most cases the accounts were closed without notification to clients. Committee member Kenneth Morolong expressed a view that it was ordinary South Africans who bore the brunt of arbitrary closure of bank accounts. “Wholesale closure of bank accounts could potentially lead to autocracy because there is little or no accountability at all, especially with respect to affected persons or entities,” Morolong said.

He requested that the Banking Ombudsman should be invited to shed light on issues such the discrimination of clients by the banks. Another committee member Gijimani Skhosana, who shared the same sentiments, said that the issue of discrimination based on demographics was worrying . “I don’t think it is something we should just leave it like that. I think we need to dig deeper on it because I think it would be really unfair that after 28 years of democracy something like that happens if it is true that it is happening,” Skhosana said.

Farzana Badat, deputy commissioner of Financial Sector Conduct Authority, said disputes of individual bank account closure were referred to the banking Ombudsman. Badat, however, said the authority has not seen evidence in terms of discrimination affecting clients whose accounts were closed. She said some of the reasons given by the banks, including the reputational risk, sometimes may be “a bit vague” and “this is something that we are engaging with the banks”

Sameera Dawood, divisional head at South African Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority said the banks should seek to mitigate and manage the risks by the clients and not “arbitrarily close their bank accounts”. She said risk assessment didn't suggest that an institution should avoid the risk entirely, but “it is more about managing the risk”. Committee chairperson, Joseph Maswanganyi, said the issues raised by Gardee Godrich Attorneys also affected other public members.