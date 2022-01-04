Become the first Powerball winner for 2022 with a R65 million jackpot up for grabs

Durban: Some lucky person could walk away with a whopping R65 million in the country’s first Powerball jackpot draw for 2022 tonight (Tuesday). The national lottery operator Ithuba said 51 millionaires were created across all lottery games in 2021.

Eighteen of these were from PowerBall and PowerBall plus. “As we begin the new year Ithuba would like to urge all players to play responsibly, and must be 18 years and older,” says Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. Winners who receive winnings of R50 000 and above receive free counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and a team of financial advisers at no additional cost to our winners.

Last year’s biggest Powerball winner was an unemployed North West mother who bagged the R158 million. The winner played using the Absa banking app and spent R15 on the winning ticket, using the manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 5, 12, 15, 28, 29, and PowerBall number 14. Another big jackpot - R100 million Powerball- was bagged by a 72-year-old KwaZulu Natal man from the November 16 draw.