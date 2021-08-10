Beer truck looted as three lay dead in KZN weekend crash

Durban: KZN police are investigating cases of culpable homicide after three people were killed a multiple-vehicle accident on the N2 between Stanger and Zinkwazi on Saturday. Paul Herbst, from IPSS Medical rescue, said several vehicles, including a beer truck, were involved in the collision.

Herbst said that of the seven people involved, three of them, believed to be in their late thirties, died at the scene, two patients were in critical condition and two in serious condition. Three people were killed in a crash on the N2. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

He said IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics had to manage the scene as their efforts to get to the injured were being hampered by looters stealing the beer truck’s cargo. Herbst said a vehicle was allegedly overtaking multiple vehicles when it lost control and hit the truck, which in turn struck several cars. KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a truck and two vehicles were involved in three collision.