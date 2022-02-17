Bheki Cele confident forensic laboratories will carry the backlog in prisoner DNA samples

POLICE Minister Bheki Cele is adamant that the SAPS forensic services has the capacity to carry the backlogs of convicted Schedule 8 prisoners who will soon have their DNA samples taken in line with the proposed legislation. Cele said they were progressing well in clearing backlogs in the SAPS forensic laboratories.

“The laboratories in Cape Town and Pretoria have been already capacitated,” he said before listing various interventions at the facilities. These included ensuring that there is additional human resources and that machines and overtime payment is provided for. “We are really pushing,” Cele said.

He made the statement yesterday while he was responding to MPs when the Civilian Secretariat for Police briefed the police portfolio committee on the Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Bill, which is aimed at taking DNA samples from all persons convicted under Schedule 8 offences. The offences include murder, rape, sexual assault, any sexual offence against a child or a person who is mentally disabled, and child stealing. The briefing comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the commencement of parts of the Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Act, which provide police with additional tools around DNA collection and usage in capturing and prosecuting criminals.

Ramaphosa said a suspect arrested and charged with a Schedule 8 offence would be required to provide a DNA sample which will be uploaded onto the National Forensics DNA database from January 31. The bill, among other things, will empower the SAPS commissioner to lodge an application to a judge or a magistrate for a warrant against a prisoner who refuses to submit to the taking of his or her DNA sample. Those authorised to take the samples, assisted by Correctional officials, will be allowed to use minimum force against those who refuse samples to be taken from them.

Yesterday, DA MP Andrew Whitfield said they were dissatisfied by the lack of good reason for the inordinate delay to bring the bill to Parliament. Whitfield said the failure to take DNA samples from prisoners within the two-year period stipulated in the initial law led to more than 100 000 prisoners being released without their DNA samples being taken and uploaded. “That is a complete miscarriage of justice,” he said before thanking MPs and civil society for pushing for the bill.

Whitfield asked about the number of backlogs of DNA samples for Schedule 8 prisoners. “There is a backlog of DNA analysis and case exhibits. If you add these, what are the implications? What is the total backlog? That would give an idea how long it will take,” he said. EFF MP Andries Shembeni asked for the number of convicted prisoners who refused to have their DNA samples taken, but the SAPS promised to supply the figure to the MPs.

In his response, Cele confirmed that prisoners were released without DNA samples taken from them. He could not say how many refused to have their DNA samples taken over the years. “We don’t have the number at hand as we speak. That number could be found and supplied so that you are able to monitor.”

Cele also said the backlogs had been reduced from 188 00 to 58 000 and that case exhibits were standing at 159 000, down from 210 000 at SAPS forensic laboratories. “We believe that we move in the right direction.” He also listed the construction of the forensic laboratory in the Eastern Cape and moving personnel from the KwaZulu-Natal to capacitate Cape Town following flooding in their facility as their interventions.