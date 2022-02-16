Bid for fortune lands two in jail for ferrying 200kg of dagga

PRETORIA – Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two people, 30 and 31, for dealing in dagga after they were found in possession of more 200kg of dagga. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the arrest of the duo follows a “stop and search operation” conducted on the on the N2 Road in Wagendrift.

The police officers stopped a grey Toyota Fortuner which the two suspects were travelling in. “Upon searching their vehicle, 22 bags loaded with dagga weighing about 267.5kg were found in their possession and (police) immediately arrested them. The estimated street value of the dagga is over R400 000,” Mohlala said. Last month, a 37-year-old man appeared before the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for possession of about 230kg of dagga in Mpumalanga.

At the time, Mohlala said the 37-year-old was arrested by members of the Secunda Flying Squad. “According to the information, the members were conducting their highway patrols at the Hendrina-Bethal Road when they spotted a suspicious Toyota Hilux bakkie. They stopped and searched the said vehicle and discovered bags of dagga weighing 230kg,” Mohlala said. “The suspect was immediately arrested for dealing with dagga.”

Mpumalanga has recorded regular cases of drug dealing and possession, particularly dagga. Last year, the SAPS in Mpumalanga arrested a 44-year-old man at Mzinti near Tonga for possession of 110 bags of dagga with an estimated street value of about R252 000. “It is reported that police at Tonga were busy patrolling around the area when they spotted a suspicious VW Polo. The members stopped the vehicle and upon searching, 110 bags of compressed dagga weighing about 168kg were found inside,” Mohlala said. The man was arrested and his vehicle was confiscated.