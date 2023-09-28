Black Lawyers Association says Magistrate Mamello Thamae's death shows how interventions to stop gender-based violence are undermined

Black Lawyers Association (BLA) has extended its heartfelt condolences on the death of Regional Court Magistrate and Acting Judge, Mamello Thamae. "The BLA takes this opportunity to convey its message of heartfelt condolences to Thamae’s family, her child, and friends. We also wish to express our message of condolences to the members of the BLA to whom she belonged, the Judiciary and all fraternal structures which she was part of," it said.

The lifeless body of Thamae was found in the boot of her husband's car, Lehlogonolo Maketoane, at a guest house in Lesotho on Saturday. He was immediately detained in Lesotho awaiting handover to the South African Police Service (SAPS). He appeared before the Mokhotlong Magistrate’s Court in Lesotho on Tuesday, where he was remanded in custody. It is alleged that Maketoane confessed to killing her, mentioning a "marriage breakdown" as what influenced his actions. Thamae was the Regional Court Magistrate and the Acting Judge of the Free State High Court at the time of her death.

In a statement on Wednesday, the association said it saddening to learn that her death was allegedly at the hands of the person who was supposed to protect her. BLA added that it was these actions that continued to undermine the interventions of the law to stop gender-based violence (GBV) and other factors contributing to the abuse of women and children. "It is sad that while the BLA-Judicial Service committee was finalising its pool of those who are ready when required to act as Judges, a day before her passing we were already concerned about the shortage of women in the pool.

"It is even more saddening that she was part of the few women we had in that list. This barbaric act of her killing has robbed us of all the efforts of transformation," it said. The association applauded the SAPS, working together with the Lesotho police, in acting swiftly on the matter. "We are confident that once all the legal processes have been concluded to bring the culprit to South Africa, our courts will ensure that the wheels of justice turn faster to enable the bereft family to have peace and justice," it added.

According to the BLA, Thamae devoted her life to the transformation of the legal fraternity, as well as the development of the legal system. "This can be seen through her role in the provision of training she conducted both on behalf of the South African Judicial Education Institute (SAJEi) as well as the BLA-Free State (BLA-FS) Legal Education and Research," it said. It continued to say that she played an important role in the development of the legal system.

Furthermore, BLA said it would continue to monitor and maximise the number of women in the judiciary, as well as in the legal fraternity. "May the spirit of Mamello Thamae rest in peace and rise in glory," it said. [email protected]