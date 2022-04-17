Bleeding, severely injured 4-year-old boy alerts police to brutally murdered mom

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have appealed to community members to assist them in a manhunt for the man who “brutally” killed a woman and injured her four-year-old son. Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, said the body of the slain woman was found in the bushes next to Mamphahlane village on March 26.

“On that day, the police received a complaint from a member of the community about a child who was seen running in the street, bleeding from open wounds on his face,” said Mojapelo. Police officers were called to the scene, and upon arrival the child informed them that his mother was in a nearby clump of bushes. “A search for the woman was carried out, and she was subsequently found lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds all over her body,” said Mojapelo.

Members of the emergency medical services were summoned and the woman was certified dead on the scene. The child was admitted to a local hospital for medical treatment. “The deceased has still not yet been identified. She is a young woman who might be in her 30s, and was wearing a blue denim skirt and white T-shirt, with black tiger print. The child is still being treated in hospital and is unable to shed any light in this matter,” said Mojapelo.

Police said the motive behind the incident is unknown but domestic or gender-based violence cannot be ruled out. Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe said “the perpetrator must be found and charged”. “The brutal nature of this incident requires that the suspect be brought to book, as speedily as possible. I therefore call on members of the community to assist the police in their investigations,” said Hadebe.

Cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened and police are requesting anyone with information that can help with their investigations or to locate the family of the murdered woman to contact the Driekop station commander, Captain Samuel Segabutla, on 071 602 0460, Crime Stop on 08600 10111or their nearest nearest police station or My SAPS App. IOL