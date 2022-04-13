BMW hijacked in Mamelodi found parked at a house in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – Alert police officers in Mpumalanga have recovered BMW car at a house near Collegeview Trust in Bushbuckridge, several months after it was hijacked in Mamelodi, Pretoria. Mpumalanga spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS) Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said police officers “were busy patrolling whilst making their presence felt on the streets as the Easter holidays draw nearer”, when they spotted the car and went into the yard to investigate.

“They then spotted a suspicious white BMW sedan parked in a certain yard. The members reportedly entered the yard, however the “owner” was not around at the time,” said Mohlala. On close inspection, the officers discovered that it was fitted with false registration number plates. “Further information by the police revealed that the vehicle was in fact stolen during a robbery in August 2021 at Mamelodi in Gauteng. In addition, the members found an engine of a Toyota Corolla as they checked around the yard, though the serial numbers thereof were somehow tampered with,” said Mohlala.

Both the recovered vehicle and the Toyota Corolla engine were confiscated immediately. “Police investigation still continues into the case and hopefully an arrest will be made soon,” said Mohlala. Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has praised the SAPS Vispol unit members from Bushbuckridge for their dedication in “following their police instincts” which led them to the success.

"We hope that the public can understand through this incident that members are there to diligently serve them and will leave no stone unturned,” said Manamela. IOL