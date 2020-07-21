'Bobby the Nigerian' shot dead in Brooklyn

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - An alleged drug dealer was gunned down in Brooklyn Monday morning in what his customers say is a suspected hit. Shortly before noon, residents surrounded a white Toyota Etios after several gunshots rang out in Koeberg Road where the man was shot five times. When Daily Voice arrived on the scene, more than 60 people could be seen trying to get a glimpse of the man known as “Bobby the Nigerian” as he sat in the driver’s seat. Four bullet holes could be seen at the driver’s window and a single hole in the windscreen.

According to a 29-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, he was killed by members of the 28s gang.

“He is known as Bobby the Nigerian and he was set up by the 28s. They were planning long time on doing it [killing him],” she says.

“He parks here in the car and he sells tik and lollies to everyone in Brooklyn.

“Everyone comes to buy by him and this is like a turf thing.”

The woman, who admits to purchasing tik from the alleged mert, says he was taking away customers from the 28s.

“He was warned not to sell here and he just kept saying he’s already dead, he is not scared,” she adds.

“I was at home when I heard the shots. He was a nice guy, I couldn’t believe it.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says a case of murder has been opened for investigation with no arrests yet.

Daily Voice