Bodies of missing Northern Cape couple found in Takaneng Village field

Durban - Police have recovered the bodies of Northern Cape couple, Danie and Breggie Brand following an extensive search on Monday and Tuesday. National police spokesperson, Brigadier Vish Naidoo, said the elderly couple's bodies were found in a veld in Takaneng Village. He said police have also arrested another suspect in connection with the crime. Earlier, IOL reported that the couple along with their daughter, Elzabie, who had been visiting, had gone missing during an attack on the family farm in Magogong just outside Hartswater in the Northern Cape. It was reported that the couple's son alerted police to the incident after he could not reach them over the weekend.

Naidoo, said the four are believed to have attacked the family at their home on Sunday.

"The 83-year-old father, the 79-year-old mother and their 50-year-old daughter were attacked. All three people in the home could not be found and two of the family's cars were missing," Naidoo said.

Naidoo said a massive search was launched which resulted in one of the stolen cars, a Nissan Micra was found abandoned at Majaneng village, Taung in North West province on Monday night.

Elzabie's body was found on Tuesday morning. Naidoo said police reocvered the couple's bodies and arrested a 36-year-old in connection with the attack.

"With the search continuing in the Northern Cape, the second vehicle, a Grey Mazda CX5, was spotted in the area of Pudimoe being driven by a woman with two male passengers.

The vehicle was stopped and the three suspects were subsequently arrested," Naidoo said.

In total, police have arrested five suspects for the attack. They are due in court soon.

IOL