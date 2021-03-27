Body of 69-year-old man found in Silvermine Dam, after a week long seach

CAPE TOWN - A body of a man has been found floating in the Silvermine Dam within the Central Section of Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) on Saturday morning.

According to TMNP MManager, Frans van Rooyen the discovery follows a week-long search of a reported missing 69-year-old man whose vehicle was discovered in the Silvermine parking area on the 21st of March 2021.

"The family has positively identified and confirmed that it is indeed the body of Mike Reilly who has been missing for a week."

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family during this difficult time,” Van Rooyen said.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the TMNP Rangers including SAPS Diving Unit, Metro Rescue Unit, City of Cape Town Fire Department Diving Unit, and Working on Fire team for their dedication and hard work during this time as they started the search operation on Monday, 22 March 2021 after the missing person was reported on Sunday evening.”