Body of KZN man who had been shot dead found in bush

Durban: A KwaZulu-Natal man, who was kidnapped on Saturday, has been found dead. It is thought that Johnathan Eloho Okinedo’s body was dumped in a bush in Riverdene, Newlands on Tuesday at around 2pm.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police received information about two bodies. “On arrival at the scene, they found unknown males with gunshot wounds lying next to a white vehicle. “One of the victims was later identified as a 38-year-old man who was allegedly kidnapped by unknown people on 4 December in the Ntuzuma area. The second victim is still unknown. Charges of murder were opened at Newlands East police station for investigation.”

MORE ON THIS Police investigate kidnapping of KZN man as family claim they paid ransom twice

On Monday, police confirmed a case of kidnapping had been opened at Ntuzuma SAPS, following the disappearance of Okinedo. “The complainant alleged that his brother went to install a DStv decoder in Ntuzuma on Saturday at around 10.32am. Later that day, he received a call from his brother, saying he was in trouble and demanding he transfer R2 000.” Reaction Unit SA boss Prem Balram said the victim’s wife and brother arrived at their headquarters on Monday morning, seeking assistance in locating him.